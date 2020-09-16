Zacks: Analysts Expect Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.64 Million

Equities analysts expect Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) to announce sales of $62.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Wisdom Tree Investments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.70 million and the lowest is $60.80 million. Wisdom Tree Investments posted sales of $67.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments will report full-year sales of $247.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $244.41 million to $251.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $268.85 million, with estimates ranging from $258.65 million to $274.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wisdom Tree Investments.

Get Wisdom Tree Investments alerts:

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.54 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WETF shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Wisdom Tree Investments from $2.75 to $3.40 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wisdom Tree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Northcoast Research raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 14.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 111,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 47.7% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 904,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 46.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 835,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 264,440 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 10.5% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 20,693,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,805,000 after buying an additional 1,972,870 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WETF opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $479.60 million, a P/E ratio of -29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.30. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $5.65.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wisdom Tree Investments (WETF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.