Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $401.84 Million

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) to announce $401.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $415.53 million and the lowest is $383.33 million. Realty Income reported sales of $374.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $414.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on O. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.23.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of O. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 43,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 66,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 91,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O opened at $65.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.61. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a sep 20 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.2335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Earnings History and Estimates for Realty Income (NYSE:O)

