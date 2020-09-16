$4.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will report sales of $4.45 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.37 billion. Nucor reported sales of $5.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year sales of $19.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.86 billion to $19.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $19.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.07 billion to $20.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.55.

NUE stock opened at $46.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. Nucor has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $58.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $88,354.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $405,417.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,099,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Nucor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 52,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Nucor by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 522,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,806,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Nucor by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 16,962 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

