CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CRAI has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded CRA International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of CRA International in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

CRAI stock opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. CRA International has a 52-week low of $21.96 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. CRA International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $123.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CRA International will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 8,650 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $358,715.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,859,545.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad M. Holmes sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total value of $45,219.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,841.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in CRA International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 235,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 21,814 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in CRA International by 195.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 193,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 127,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CRA International by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in CRA International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 100,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CRA International in the first quarter valued at about $1,012,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

