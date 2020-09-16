Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cowen in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Cowen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Cowen in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cowen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

NASDAQ COWN opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $466.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.58. Cowen has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $19.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.84.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.51 by $1.18. Cowen had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $369.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cowen will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Cowen by 291.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cowen by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cowen by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

