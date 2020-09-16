Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CORE opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.34. Core-Mark has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $34.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Core-Mark’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Core-Mark will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Alan T. Thomas sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,136.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,768 shares in the company, valued at $670,728.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Core-Mark by 278.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Core-Mark by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Core-Mark by 39,928.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

