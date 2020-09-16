BidaskClub Lowers Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) to Buy

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CONN. Oppenheimer started coverage on Conn’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Conn’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Conn’s from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.57 million, a PE ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 2.38. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $26.65.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $366.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.69 million. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Conn’s will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 403,966 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 127,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 389,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 68,399 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

