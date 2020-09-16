Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CCOI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of CCOI opened at $66.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.24, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.05. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $140.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.29 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $129,542.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 36,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,693.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $26,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,780 shares of company stock worth $471,113 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $472,846,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,711,000 after purchasing an additional 80,921 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 138.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 783,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,221,000 after purchasing an additional 454,603 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 714,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,603,000 after purchasing an additional 19,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,629,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

