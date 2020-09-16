Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CCOI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.
Shares of CCOI opened at $66.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.24, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.05. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $92.96.
In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $129,542.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 36,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,693.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $26,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,780 shares of company stock worth $471,113 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $472,846,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,711,000 after purchasing an additional 80,921 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 138.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 783,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,221,000 after purchasing an additional 454,603 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 714,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,603,000 after purchasing an additional 19,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,629,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cogent Communications
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.
Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?
Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.