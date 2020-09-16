Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

BRKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $44.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.49. Brooks Automation has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $57.56.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $220.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.25 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 52.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brooks Automation news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 39,238 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,169,861.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,029 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,303.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 3,910 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $176,536.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,928,866.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,980 shares of company stock worth $7,265,799 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 195,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after buying an additional 27,602 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 22,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

