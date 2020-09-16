BidaskClub Lowers bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) to Strong Sell

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

BLUE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Sunday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $53.21 on Wednesday. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $109.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.15.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.74 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 47.02% and a negative net margin of 272.66%. Equities research analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $39,562.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,849.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $27,275.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,151,089.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,772 shares of company stock valued at $109,995. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,018 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 4,179.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,759 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,170,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,431,000 after purchasing an additional 591,303 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,732,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 691.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,283,000 after purchasing an additional 271,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

