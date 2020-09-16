Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BLDR. TheStreet upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BMC Equities Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.47.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.92. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $33.17. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 2.64.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 2.77%. Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $278,522.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,048.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $873,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 622.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

