Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BLDR. TheStreet upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BMC Equities Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.47.
Shares of BLDR stock opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.92. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $33.17. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 2.64.
In other Builders FirstSource news, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $278,522.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,048.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $873,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 622.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
