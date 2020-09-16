I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of I-Mab in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Shares of BDTX opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average of $32.52. I-Mab has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $46.25. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -1.72.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that I-Mab will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other I-Mab news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 6,217 shares of I-Mab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $205,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,262.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of I-Mab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $73,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,209 shares of company stock valued at $460,840 in the last quarter.

About I-Mab

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for cancer treatment. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

