ValuEngine Downgrades Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) to Sell

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research cut their target price on Blucora from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark cut their target price on Blucora from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Shares of BCOR opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41. Blucora has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $26.51.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.55 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 43.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Blucora will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher William Walters purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $91,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 160,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,317.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $74,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,401.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 17,025 shares of company stock worth $189,669. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Blucora by 22.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 595,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 108,906 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Blucora by 44.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 23,373 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Blucora by 83.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,112,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 505,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blucora by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 59,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Blucora by 6.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

