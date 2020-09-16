AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

AXGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on AxoGen in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AxoGen from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered AxoGen to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AxoGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Shares of AXGN opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.00, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18. The firm has a market cap of $425.69 million, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 0.74.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.08% and a negative net margin of 28.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that AxoGen will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in AxoGen during the second quarter worth approximately $791,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AxoGen during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in AxoGen by 6.3% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,726,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,151,000 after buying an additional 397,136 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AxoGen by 9.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 19,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in AxoGen during the second quarter worth approximately $536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

