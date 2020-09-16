Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average is $11.36. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.12.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $58,116.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,037 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,847.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,116 shares of company stock worth $253,274. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 66.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

