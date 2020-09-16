Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Amerisafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $61.61 on Wednesday. Amerisafe has a 1-year low of $48.02 and a 1-year high of $80.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.50 and its 200 day moving average is $62.88. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.34.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.31. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $83.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amerisafe will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amerisafe in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Amerisafe by 71.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Amerisafe by 22.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Amerisafe during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Amerisafe during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

