Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adtalem Global Education presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NYSE ATGE opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.47. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $42.72.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06). Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a positive return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $259.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 650,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 103,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 31,749 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

