Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Shares of KMI opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.45, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William A. Smith acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,094.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 244,839,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,025,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 680,233 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,573 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,656,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,547,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,991,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,290,539,000 after buying an additional 5,062,445 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3,144.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,014,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,967,000 after buying an additional 2,921,963 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 798.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,337,000 after buying an additional 2,871,657 shares during the period. 60.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

