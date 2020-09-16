Zacks Investment Research Lowers Line (NYSE:LN) to Hold

Line (NYSE:LN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LINE Corporation develops and operates the LINE application for smartphones. It offers messenger services which include free messages, voice calls and video calls. The company also provides communication and content sales and advertising services through LINE advertising, livedoor blog, and NAVER Matome Web portals. LINE Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Line stock opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Line has a 1-year low of $34.73 and a 1-year high of $53.62.

Line (NYSE:LN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $556.98 million during the quarter. Line had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a negative net margin of 17.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Line will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LN. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Line in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Line by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Line by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Line Company Profile

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

