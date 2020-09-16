Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

ADVM opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $26.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.70.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 23,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $591,541.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 298,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,469,057.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Soparkar acquired 7,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $964,530. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1,807.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $96,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 25.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $126,000.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

