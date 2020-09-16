Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ALDX. Citigroup decreased their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.58.

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.17. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $8.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 14.52 and a current ratio of 14.52.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 3,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 559.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 28,079 shares in the last quarter. 37.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Analyst Recommendations for Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)

