BidaskClub Upgrades Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) to “Sell”

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alector from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

ALEC opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 7.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.41. Alector has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $35.93.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). Alector had a negative return on equity of 50.88% and a negative net margin of 775.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Alector will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terrance Mcguire sold 4,377 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $138,050.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 10,000 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,667.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alector by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 26,876 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alector by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 144,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 55,190 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Alector in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alector in the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Alector in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

