Maxus Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:MRTI) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Maxus Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:MRTI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
MRTI opened at $148.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.99 and a 200 day moving average of $120.00. Maxus Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $58.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.95.
About Maxus Realty Trust
