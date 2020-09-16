Maxus Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:MRTI) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

Maxus Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:MRTI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

MRTI opened at $148.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.99 and a 200 day moving average of $120.00. Maxus Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $58.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.95.

About Maxus Realty Trust

Maxus Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust REIT, makes equity investments in real estate properties in the United States. The company primarily invests in multifamily housing properties. As of June 30, 2005, it operated eight apartment communities. The company has elected to be treated as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90 taxable income to its shareholders.

