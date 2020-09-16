WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. WideOpenWest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

NYSE:WOW opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $513.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.60. WideOpenWest has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $8.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%. As a group, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth approximately $6,467,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 60.7% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 715,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 270,194 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,544,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,949,000 after purchasing an additional 230,662 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the second quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 36.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 714,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 189,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

