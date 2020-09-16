MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

MD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of MD stock opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.06. MEDNAX has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.46.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $509.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.90 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 61.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MEDNAX will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in MEDNAX by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

