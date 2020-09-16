Sony (NYSE:SNE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Sony (NYSE:SNE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNE. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sony in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

Shares of NYSE SNE opened at $76.46 on Wednesday. Sony has a twelve month low of $50.94 and a twelve month high of $84.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $1.30. Sony had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $18.31 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sony will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,084,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sony by 245.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,137,000 after buying an additional 689,675 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Sony by 252.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 748,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,281,000 after buying an additional 536,237 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the second quarter worth approximately $36,218,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the second quarter worth approximately $30,772,000. 7.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

