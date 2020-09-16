Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Shares of TPC stock opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.93 million, a PE ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Tutor Perini has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $19.48.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $357,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,893,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,242,000 after acquiring an additional 84,134 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 17.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 226.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,387,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 962,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 10.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.