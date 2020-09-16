Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.
Shares of TPC stock opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.93 million, a PE ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Tutor Perini has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $19.48.
In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $357,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,893,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,242,000 after acquiring an additional 84,134 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 17.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 226.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,387,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 962,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 10.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.
Tutor Perini Company Profile
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.
