KT (NYSE:KT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

KT (NYSE:KT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KT Corporation provides telecommunication services. Its services include mobile telecommunications services, telephone services, fixed-line and VoIP telephone services. The Company also provides interconnection services to other telecommunications companies, broadband Internet access services and other Internet-related services. It also offers information technology and network services, including consulting, designing, building, and maintaining of systems and communication networks. KT Corporation, formerly known as Korea Telecom Corp., is headquartered in Sungnam, South Korea. “

Get KT alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KT. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on KT in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered KT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. KT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.05.

KT opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. KT has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KT. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in KT by 87.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KT during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KT by 580.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KT during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KT during the first quarter worth about $88,000. 28.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KT (KT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.