ValuEngine Upgrades ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OROVY) to “Sell”

ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OROVY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:OROVY opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09.

About ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transportation and logistics services worldwide. The company offers trunk and intermodal services; freight management services and IT solutions; supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

