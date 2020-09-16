ValuEngine Upgrades ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OROVY) to “Sell”

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OROVY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:OROVY opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09.

About ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transportation and logistics services worldwide. The company offers trunk and intermodal services; freight management services and IT solutions; supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

$4.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Nucor Co. This Quarter
$4.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Nucor Co. This Quarter
CRA International Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub
CRA International Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub
Cowen Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub
Cowen Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub
Core-Mark Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
Core-Mark Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
BidaskClub Lowers Conn’s to Buy
BidaskClub Lowers Conn’s to Buy
Cogent Communications Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub
Cogent Communications Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report