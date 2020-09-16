ValuEngine Downgrades FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) to Hold

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

FALC stock opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. FalconStor Software has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 million, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49.

Get FalconStor Software alerts:

FalconStor Software Company Profile

FalconStor Software, Inc, a storage software company, develops, manufactures, and sells data migration, business continuity, disaster recovery, optimized backup, and de-duplication solutions worldwide. It offers FreeStor, a software-defined platform that provides migration, continuity, protection/recovery, and optimization for storage environment through a single management interface; FalconStor network storage server for migration, storage virtualization, provisioning, and management; and FalconStor continuous data protector for bootable snapshots, zero-impact backup, and local and remote disaster recovery.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for FalconStor Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FalconStor Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.