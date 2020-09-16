ValuEngine Downgrades FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) to Hold

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

FALC stock opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. FalconStor Software has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 million, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49.

FalconStor Software Company Profile

FalconStor Software, Inc, a storage software company, develops, manufactures, and sells data migration, business continuity, disaster recovery, optimized backup, and de-duplication solutions worldwide. It offers FreeStor, a software-defined platform that provides migration, continuity, protection/recovery, and optimization for storage environment through a single management interface; FalconStor network storage server for migration, storage virtualization, provisioning, and management; and FalconStor continuous data protector for bootable snapshots, zero-impact backup, and local and remote disaster recovery.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for FalconStor Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FalconStor Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ValuEngine Downgrades FalconStor Software to Hold
ValuEngine Downgrades FalconStor Software to Hold
ValuEngine Upgrades Intelsat to Buy
ValuEngine Upgrades Intelsat to Buy
Cabot Corp Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $689.11 Million
Cabot Corp Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $689.11 Million
Analysts Anticipate WEC Energy Group Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion
Analysts Anticipate WEC Energy Group Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion
IQE Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine
IQE Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine
NYSE:SLQT and Its Competitors Financial Contrast
NYSE:SLQT and Its Competitors Financial Contrast


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report