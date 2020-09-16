ValuEngine Downgrades FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) to Hold

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
FALC stock opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. FalconStor Software has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 million, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49.
FalconStor Software Company Profile
