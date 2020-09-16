ValuEngine Upgrades Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) to Buy

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on INTEQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intelsat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intelsat in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

INTEQ stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Intelsat has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.57.

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

