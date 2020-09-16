Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $689.11 Million

Analysts expect Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) to announce $689.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $717.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $664.61 million. Cabot reported sales of $827.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full year sales of $2.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cabot.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.22 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cabot from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Cabot by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Cabot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cabot by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cabot by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day moving average of $34.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.72. Cabot has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $50.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

See Also: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cabot (CBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.