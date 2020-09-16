Analysts Anticipate WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Brokerages expect that WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) will post sales of $1.68 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.70 billion and the lowest is $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group reported sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year sales of $7.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $7.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $7.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on WEC. Argus increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.25.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $99.15 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $109.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.74. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.67%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $1,376,419.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,996.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 43,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,084,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 89,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

