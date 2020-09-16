IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of IQE in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get IQE alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IQEPF opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 3.11. IQE has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.20.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.