Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.54

Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SEED)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.54 and traded as high as $8.57. Origin Agritech shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 13,437 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Origin Agritech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.54.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Origin Agritech stock. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SEED) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 132,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000. Atom Investors LP owned 2.75% of Origin Agritech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, an agricultural biotechnology company, engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the research and development, production, sale, and marketing of hybrid crop seeds; and provision of related technical services.

