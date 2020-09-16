Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.27

Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.27 and traded as high as $19.00. Sohu.com shares last traded at $18.72, with a volume of 200,638 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SOHU. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sohu.com from $10.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sohu.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.77.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $734.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.27.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.84). The firm had revenue of $421.06 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sohu.com Ltd – will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOHU. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sohu.com by 34.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sohu.com by 1,409.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Sohu.com by 314.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Sohu.com by 27.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.