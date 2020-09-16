National American University Holdngs (OTCMKTS:NAUH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.29

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

Shares of National American University Holdngs Inc (OTCMKTS:NAUH) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.29 and traded as high as $0.29. National American University Holdngs shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 2,427 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29.

About National American University Holdngs (OTCMKTS:NAUH)

National American University Holdings, Inc owns and operates National American University (NAU) that provides professional and technical postsecondary education primarily for working adults and other non-traditional students in the United States. It operates in two segments, NAU and Other. The company offers diploma, associate, baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in business-related disciplines, such as accounting, management, business administration, and information technology; healthcare-related disciplines, including occupational therapy, medical assisting, nursing, surgical technology, and healthcare information and management; legal-related disciplines comprising paralegal, criminal justice, and professional legal studies; and higher education.

