TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

TearLab Corp (OTCMKTS:TEAR) (TSE:TLB)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.06. TearLab shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 20,200 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. The stock has a market cap of $730,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.88.

TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) (TSE:TLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter.

About TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR)

TearLab Corporation operates as an in-vitro diagnostic company in the United States and internationally. It offers TearLab Osmolority System, a proprietary in vitro diagnostic tear testing platform that measures tear film osmolarity for the diagnosis of dry eye disease; and enables eye care practitioners to test for sensitive and specific biomarkers using nanoliters of tear film at the point-of-care.

