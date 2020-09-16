Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $91.18

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $91.18 and traded as high as $98.32. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at $98.13, with a volume of 1,530,540 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$95.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$103.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of $139.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$96.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$91.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.26, for a total transaction of C$68,684.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$126,352.38. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.26, for a total value of C$745,905.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$582,927.55. Insiders have sold a total of 23,929 shares of company stock worth $2,293,217 over the last 90 days.

About Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

