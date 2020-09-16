UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.57

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.57 and traded as high as $14.93. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH shares last traded at $14.54, with a volume of 143,808 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UMH shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $601.11 million, a P/E ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 4.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 106,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 12,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

