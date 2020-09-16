Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.37

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (OTCMKTS:WDOFF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.37 and traded as high as $10.43. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at $10.23, with a volume of 61,150 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pi Financial boosted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from $14.10 to $14.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Desjardins started coverage on Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

