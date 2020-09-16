Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.96

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.96 and traded as high as $14.78. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 973,368 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

