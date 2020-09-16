Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $63.34

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

Anglo American Platinum Ltd (OTCMKTS:AGPPF)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $63.34 and traded as high as $79.00. Anglo American Platinum shares last traded at $79.00, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Anglo American Platinum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.34.

About Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPPF)

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and sale of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and gold.

