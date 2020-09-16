Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.48

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.48 and traded as high as $5.55. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 180,069 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHE.UN. National Bank Financial set a C$6.25 target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $510.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.89%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -86.96%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:CHE.UN)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

