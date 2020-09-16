Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.71

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.71 and traded as high as $5.10. Gulf Resources shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 2,025 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GURE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Gulf Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Gulf Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Gulf Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 35.23 and a quick ratio of 35.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter. Gulf Resources had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 247.85%.

Gulf Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:GURE)

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in bromine, crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.