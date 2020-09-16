Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.40

Shares of Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.40 and traded as high as $9.78. Star Group shares last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 56,660 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Star Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get Star Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bandera Partners LLC raised its holdings in Star Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 3,514,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,059,000 after buying an additional 577,839 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Star Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 434,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 29,352 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Star Group by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 139,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 91,726 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Star Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Star Group by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Star Group Company Profile (NYSE:SGU)

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2018, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 454,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.