Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) Share Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $72.21

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $72.21 and traded as high as $74.89. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $74.66, with a volume of 39,869 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.21.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 1st quarter worth $3,050,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 169.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $2,872,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

