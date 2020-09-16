First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.17

Shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.17 and traded as high as $20.21. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $19.82, with a volume of 749,176 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMLP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 92.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 101.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 129.0% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.