GlobalSCAPE (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.48. GlobalSCAPE shares last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

GlobalSCAPE (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 276,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in GlobalSCAPE by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 13,168 shares during the last quarter.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and data transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted email and attachments of unlimited size.

