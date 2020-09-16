National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $60.29

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $60.29 and traded as high as $73.03. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at $72.00, with a volume of 1,520,456 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. CSFB raised shares of National Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$71.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$68.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$60.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.76%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

